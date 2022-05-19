UN Chief 'Hopeful' on Securing Russian Food, Fertilizers After Talks With Russia, US

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he is hopeful regarding securing access for Russian food and fertilizers after being in "intense contact" with relevant officials in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

"I have been in intense contact on this issue with the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, the US, the European Union and several other key countries. I am hopeful, but there is still a way to go," Guterres said. "The complex security, economic and financial implications require goodwill on all sides. I will not go into details because public statements could undermine the chances of success."