UN Chief Says New Code of Conduct Needed to Regulate Use of Social Media by States

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Sputnik he believed it was the time to develop a new code of conduct to regulate the use of social media by different countries.

"We know how social media today exists and works and we know how difficult it is sometimes to detect who's doing what in this complex area," Guterres said. "I think we need a new code of conduct in relation to the use of social media in different aspects by states, but also by the main operators that are responsible for what's happening. And I hope that it will be possible to have an understanding in relation to this by different countries, allowing for some norms to be put in place."