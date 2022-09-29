UN Chief Says Russia Annexing Ukrainian Territory Has 'No Legal Value'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the annexing of Ukrainian territory by Russia after holding referenda there has "no legal value" and should be condemned

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the annexing of Ukrainian territory by Russia after holding referenda there has "no legal value" and should be condemned.

"Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Guterres said during a briefing.

The United Nations believes that the decision by Russia to go forward with annexing Ukrainian territory will further jeopardize the prospects for peace, Guterres added.