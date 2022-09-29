UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Russia Annexing Ukrainian Territory Has 'No Legal Value'

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 09:29 PM

UN Chief Says Russia Annexing Ukrainian Territory Has 'No Legal Value'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the annexing of Ukrainian territory by Russia after holding referenda there has "no legal value" and should be condemned

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the annexing of Ukrainian territory by Russia after holding referenda there has "no legal value" and should be condemned.

"Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Guterres said during a briefing.

The United Nations believes that the decision by Russia to go forward with annexing Ukrainian territory will further jeopardize the prospects for peace, Guterres added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

Polish Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling on EU ..

Polish Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling on EU to Stop Issuing Visas to Russi ..

1 minute ago
 Constable deprived of motorcycle at gunpoint

Constable deprived of motorcycle at gunpoint

2 minutes ago
 US Senators Introduce Bill to End Aid to States Re ..

US Senators Introduce Bill to End Aid to States Recognizing Russia Accession Ref ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves country's largest initiat ..

Federal cabinet approves country's largest initiative of Living Indus: Sherry Re ..

2 minutes ago
 US Army Major, Doctor Wife Charged in Plot to Give ..

US Army Major, Doctor Wife Charged in Plot to Give Russia Military Medical Info ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengu ..

Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengue cases

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.