UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Soviet Union played a decisive role in defeating Nazism and preventing it from a potential takeover of Europe.

"The armed forces of the Soviet Union had the decisive contribution for the defeat of Nazism," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies ahead of his visit to Moscow from May 12-14. "That was very important to defeat the possible Nazism takeover of Europe, with its allies, large chunks of the whole world."

In light of the Victory Day celebrated on May 9, Guterres expressed solidarity with the Russian people.

"The people of the Soviet Union had suffered enormously for Nazism to be defeated, and so this is a moment in which I want to express my admiration for that contribution," the UN chief stated.

On May 8, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting its defeat in WW2. This day is celebrated in many countries as Victory Day.

Due to differences in time zones, it was already May 9 in the Soviet Union, which is why Russia and other former Soviet republics celebrate it a day later.