UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Slams Firing At Imran Khan, Calls For Bringing Perpetrators To Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 10:28 PM

UN Chief slams firing at Imran Khan, calls for bringing perpetrators to justice

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned "in the strongest terms" the firing at the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, at a political rally in Gujranwala, and called for a transparent investigation into the incident

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned "in the strongest terms" the firing at the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, at a political rally in Gujranwala, and called for a transparent investigation into the incident.

"The Secretary-General is concerned about reports that former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan and several other people were wounded today during a rally," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York on Thursday.

"He (UN chief) condemns in the strongest terms any violence against politicians and their supporters," the spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General wishes Mr. Khan and others injured a full recovery and calls for a full investigation into this violence and for bringing to justice the perpetrators," he said.

"We very much hope that this (incident) will not create further challenges to the political situation in Pakistan," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Gujranwala New York

Recent Stories

Japan Pledges $1Mln to UN Agencies for Victims of ..

Japan Pledges $1Mln to UN Agencies for Victims of Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Clashes - ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

14 minutes ago
 Federal Govt demands Punjab Govt to constitute JIT ..

Federal Govt demands Punjab Govt to constitute JIT to investigate attack on Imr ..

15 minutes ago
 Any N. Korean Nuclear Attack on US, Allies to Resu ..

Any N. Korean Nuclear Attack on US, Allies to Result in End of Kim Regime- Joint ..

15 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Threatens to Skip G20 Summit If Putin At ..

Zelenskyy Threatens to Skip G20 Summit If Putin Attends

15 minutes ago
 Russia, China Obliged to Uphold UNSC Resolutions o ..

Russia, China Obliged to Uphold UNSC Resolutions on N. Korean Proliferation - St ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.