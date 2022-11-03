UN Chief slams firing at Imran Khan, calls for bringing perpetrators to justice

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned "in the strongest terms" the firing at the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, at a political rally in Gujranwala, and called for a transparent investigation into the incident

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned "in the strongest terms" the firing at the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, at a political rally in Gujranwala, and called for a transparent investigation into the incident.

"The Secretary-General is concerned about reports that former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan and several other people were wounded today during a rally," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York on Thursday.

"He (UN chief) condemns in the strongest terms any violence against politicians and their supporters," the spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General wishes Mr. Khan and others injured a full recovery and calls for a full investigation into this violence and for bringing to justice the perpetrators," he said.

"We very much hope that this (incident) will not create further challenges to the political situation in Pakistan," the spokesman added.