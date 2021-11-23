UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote: diplomats

The UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis of Slovakia, has quit his post less than a year after taking on the role in January, diplomatic sources at the United Nations said Tuesday

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis of Slovakia, has quit his post less than a year after taking on the role in January, diplomatic sources at the United Nations said Tuesday.

"Kubis has resigned," a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity, with several other diplomatic sources confirming the surprise development.

No official reason was given for the resignation, which comes one month before key presidential elections are to be held in Libya.