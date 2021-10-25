UN Envoy for Sudan Concerned Over Reports About Coup

UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes said on Monday that he is concerned over reports about a military coup in the country and called on all sides to return to dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes said on Monday that he is concerned over reports about a military coup in the country and called on all sides to return to dialogue.

"I am deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan's political transition.

The reported detentions of the Prime Minister, government officials, and politicians are unacceptable. I call on the security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest ... All parties must immediately return to dialogue and engage in good faith to restore the constitutional order," Perthes said, as quoted by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan (UNITAMS) on Twitter.