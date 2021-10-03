UrduPoint.com

UN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured In Blast In Northern Mali - MINUSMA

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:20 AM

UN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured in Blast in Northern Mali - MINUSMA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) A United Nations peacekeeper was killed and four others sustained injuries in a blast in Mali's northern region of Kidal, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said.

"A MINUSMA peacekeeper died today after his convoy hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit, Kidal region, early this afternoon, with four others seriously injured," the mission said in a statement, strongly condemning the attack.

Mali has been gripped by instability since 2012, when Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the north.

The country has also been roiled by Islamist insurgency linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia).

As Mali remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, including regular attacks, abductions, and killings of military personnel, as well as civilians and peacekeepers, the international community has undertaken several initiatives to help the country curb existing threats, including MINUSMA and the EU Training Mission Mali among others.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants United Nations Russia Died Mali Tessalit

Recent Stories

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

59 minutes ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

1 hour ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

2 hours ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

2 hours ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

1 hour ago
 Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current ..

Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.