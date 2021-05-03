DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Ukraine abandoned the idea of sending peacekeepers to the southeast after Donbas said they would not let Kiev use UN troops to seize the land, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told Sputnik.

"I don't know where a compromise was to be found because when Ukraine floated the idea about peacekeepers it definitely expected the repeat of the Balkan scenario in which UN peacekeepers would help Ukraine purge Donbas. This is the general idea of what they said at the Minsk talks when I took part in them," Denis Pushilin said.

"Obviously, we disagreed. Russia would obviously never let it happen. That is what Ukraine realized. As soon as they figured it out, they dropped the topic. It is off the agenda now," the DPR head told Sputnik.

In April, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev told Sputnik that the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas (Ukraine's southeastern regions) was not being discussed, as the main focus was to first ensure that Kiev fully and consistently fulfills the Minsk peace agreements.