UN Rights Council Demands Halt To Arms Sales To Israel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:16 PM
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday demanded a halt in all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of "genocide" in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 people
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The UN Human Rights Council on Friday demanded a halt in all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of "genocide" in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 people.
The resolution -- which passed with 28 of the council's 47 member states voting in favour, six opposed and 13 abstaining -- marked the first time the United Nations top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever war to beset the besieged Palestinian territory.
Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, slammed the resolution as "a stain for the Human Rights Council and for the UN as a whole".
The strongly worded text called on countries to "cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel... to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights".
It stressed that the International Court of Justice ruled in January "that there is a plausible risk of genocide" in Gaza.
Friday's resolution, which was brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of all Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states except Albania, also called for "an immediate ceasefire" and "for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance".
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin
Two held with 6kg hashish
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success
More Stories From World
-
Iran pays homage to Guards killed in Syria strike, vows revenge54 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims Russian planes destroyed in overnight drone attack55 minutes ago
-
Cycling 'still killing people' says angry union boss55 minutes ago
-
Israel says it was targeting 'Hamas gunman' when it killed Gaza aid workers1 hour ago
-
Urgent action needed to combat antimicrobial resistance: report2 hours ago
-
What we know about how Gaza aid workers were killed2 hours ago
-
Honoring ancestors, spring outings mark China's Qingming Festival holidays2 hours ago
-
Piastri fastest in wet Japanese Grand Prix second practice2 hours ago
-
Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat: education department2 hours ago
-
Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat2 hours ago
-
Iran pays homage to Guards killed in Syria strike3 hours ago
-
Families in Taiwan quake epicentre pick up the pieces of their lives3 hours ago