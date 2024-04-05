Open Menu

UN Rights Council Demands Halt To Arms Sales To Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:16 PM

UN rights council demands halt to arms sales to Israel

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday demanded a halt in all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of "genocide" in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 people

The resolution -- which passed with 28 of the council's 47 member states voting in favour, six opposed and 13 abstaining -- marked the first time the United Nations top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever war to beset the besieged Palestinian territory.

The resolution -- which passed with 28 of the council's 47 member states voting in favour, six opposed and 13 abstaining -- marked the first time the United Nations top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever war to beset the besieged Palestinian territory.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, slammed the resolution as "a stain for the Human Rights Council and for the UN as a whole".

The strongly worded text called on countries to "cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel... to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights".

It stressed that the International Court of Justice ruled in January "that there is a plausible risk of genocide" in Gaza.

Friday's resolution, which was brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of all Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states except Albania, also called for "an immediate ceasefire" and "for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance".

