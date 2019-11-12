UN Says Very Concerned About Safety of 4Mln People in Northwest Syria as Strikes Intensify

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The United Nations is very concerned about the security of some 4 million civilians in northwest Syria amid the intensifying military activities there, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"UN humanitarian workers remain gravely concerned over the safety and protection of some 4 million people in northwest Syria, including some 2 million internally displaced people, following a recent intensification of airstrikes and shelling in the area," Haq said.

Haq pointed out that 13 communities have been shelled and five hit by airstrikes in the recent escalation of military activities.

Fighting in northwest Syria has resulted in the death of 1,000 civilians and caused the displacement of more than 400,000 people since the end of April.

Haq said that more than two thirds of the more than 2 million Syrians who are in need of assistance are women and children.

The United Nations continues to call on all parties to facilitate humanitarian access to meet people's needs in the area, Haq added.