UN Secretary General Discusses Regional Issues With Belarusian Foreign Minister

Sun 26th September 2021

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei to discuss the situation in Belarus and the region, the United Nations informs.

The meeting took place on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed UN-Belarusian Cooperation, including the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

They further exchanged views on developments in Belarus and in the region," the United Nations said.

Last week, Makei said after a joint meeting of executive bodies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that Belarus was against some western states' trampling on international law.

At a meeting on behalf of the CSTO, a statement was adopted urging all member states to adhere to the spirit and letter of the UN Charter and other documents in the field of international law.

