UN Security Council slams deadly terror attack on Iranian police station

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The UN Security Council has condemned Friday’s assault on a police station in southern Iran, in which 11 Iranian police officers were killed, and eight critically wounded.

The attack on the Rasak police station in the restive southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province was claimed by “Jaish al-Adl”. This was the latest in a string of similar incidents reported in the province, including a deadly armed attack on police officers in July, and the killing of Iranian border guards in Saravan, in May.

In a statement released by Council President Jose de la Gasca of Ecuador, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and “wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured”.

The members of the Security Council, the statement reaffirmed that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” and underline “the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

”

The members urged all States to cooperate actively with the Iranian authorities, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard, and reaffirm the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

In response to a question raised at Friday’s press briefing at UN Headquarters, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that the United Nations strongly condemns the 15 December attack, and expresses “deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.