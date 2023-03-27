UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Vote On Russian Resolution Requesting Probe Into Nord Stream Blasts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 10:10 AM

UN Security Council to Vote on Russian Resolution Requesting Probe Into Nord Stream Blasts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The vote on the Russian resolution calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a commission to investigate explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September will take place at 19:00 GMT on Monday.

In February, Russia presented a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting the UN chief to establish an international independent commission to verify the allegations that US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh put forward claiming that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Vote Norway Seymour Nord United States February September Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

52 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

57 minutes ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.