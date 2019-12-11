UN Under-Secretary DiCarlo to Visit Ukraine This Week - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo will conduct a two-day visit to Ukraine this week, the Office of the United Nations Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo will visit Ukraine from 12 to 13 December 2019," the statement said.

DiCarlo will hold discussions with the Ukraine's authorities, civil society organizations, including groups representing internally displaced persons, women and youth, the statement added.