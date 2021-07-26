UrduPoint.com
UN Urges All Tunisia Stakeholders To Show Restraint, Commit To Dialogue - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:36 PM

UN Urges All Tunisia Stakeholders to Show Restraint, Commit to Dialogue - Spokesperson

The United Nations is calling on all stakeholders in Tunisia to exercise restraint, avoid violence and resolve disputes through dialogue amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

Mass anti-government protests erupted in Tunisia on Sunday as President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and froze parliament operations for 30 days while also lifting lawmaker immunity. Saied said he would assume executive power alongside a new prime minister who is yet to be appointed.

"We are following the situation in Tunisia very closely since the announcement by President Saied yesterday. We call on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and ensure that the situation remains calm. All disputes and disagreements should be resolved through dialogue," Haq said.

