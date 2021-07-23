UN Urges China to Fully Cooperate With WHO on Probe Into COVID Origins - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United Nations calls on all member states, including China, to fully cooperate with the World Health Organization amid Beijing's rejection of a further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We implore all member states, including China, to cooperate fully with the World Helath Organization, and if the World Health Organization believes it requires further information, we hope that they will all cooperate," Haq said.