UNGA President: Honored to Attend Victory Parade in Moscow If 'Circumstances Allow'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told Sputnik that he would be honored to attend a military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of World War II victory in Moscow on May 9 if the situation around the coronavirus (COVID-19) allows.

"I will be very honored to go to Moscow.... And this is certainly, if circumstances allow it, of course," Muhammad-Bande said when asked whether he planned to come to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade.