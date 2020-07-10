UNGA Session on Coronavirus to Take Place Later on Friday - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A special session of the UN General Assembly on the coronavirus will be held later on Friday as a video conference, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for a special session was supported by even more states than the UNGA assembly rules required.

According to the ministry, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a note to all member states telling them that the initiative was supported and the session would be convened on July 10.