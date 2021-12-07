UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Inks Deal To Supply Clover's COVID-19 Vaccine Through COVAX - Statement

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. have penned a deal for the supply of the Clover's COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the COVAX Facility, the fund announced in a release on Tuesday

"UNICEF and Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of the Clover COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the COVAX Facility," the release said.

The deal will secure access to up to 414 million doses of Clover's COVID-19 vaccine until the end of next year, the release said.

"These doses were committed to the COVAX Facility through an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) signed between Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and Clover Biopharmaceuticals on 30 June 2021," the release noted.

"The vaccine will be supplied to participating countries and territories in the COVAX Facility's Advance Market Commitment (AMC), as well as self-financing participants."

Deliveries of the Clover COVID-19 vaccine could start in the first quarter of 2022 if countries are ready to receive them and the World Health Organization grants an Emergency Use Listing.

The COVAX Facility is a global initiative overseen by GAVI alliance and responsible for developing, producing, and distributing COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines worldwide. Its portfolio consists of eleven vaccines and vaccine candidates, including AstraZeneca/Oxford, Novavax, and Pfizer-BioNTech.

