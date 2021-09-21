United Russia Wins Duma Elections With 49.82% - Official Data After All Ballots Counted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party won the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, gaining nearly 50 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported after processing all ballots.

United Russia retains its leadership in the elections to the State Duma with 49.82 percent, the Communist Party comes second with 18.93 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party is in third place with 7.55 percent.

A Just Russia - for Truth party secured 7.46 percent, and New People got 5.32 percent. Thus, five parties are making it to the State Duma, overcoming the electoral threshold of 5 percent.