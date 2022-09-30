UrduPoint.com

UNSC Vote On US, Albanian Resolution Condemning Referenda To Take Place On Friday - Source

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 07:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) A vote on the United States and Albania's resolution condemning referenda held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will be held at the United Nations Security Council at 3 p.m. (19:00 GMT) on Friday, a UN SC source told Sputnik on Thursday.

On September 23-27, the LPR and DPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.

"Tomorrow 3 p.m.," the source said when asked when the vote will take place.

The vote is expected to be followed by a UN Security Council meeting on the issue of attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, convened at the request of Moscow.

On Monday, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later that day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage. The incidents are being investigated by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, as well as the authorities of Sweden and Denmark.

