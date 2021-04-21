UPDATE 4 - US Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Chauvin Guilty of Murder Charges in George Floyd Trial

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A US jury in the state of Minnesota found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the George Floyd murder trial.

While trying to arrest Floyd who was accused of using a fake $20 bill at a local convenience store, Chauvin, now 45, kneed on the neck of the African American man three times for almost a total of ten minutes. After complaining "I can't breathe" when Chauvin's knee was on his neck, Floyd became unconscious during the arrest and died later at a hospital.

Floyd's death triggered mass protests in a large number of major cities in the United States, where demonstrators denounced police brutality and demanded justice for African Americans who suffered at the hands of US police officers.

The judge after reading Tuesday's verdicts said Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks and will remain in custody. The judge also said Chauvin's bail has been revoked.

Footage from outside the courthouse showed members of the Minneapolis community celebrating the verdict and chanting Floyd's name.

Chauvin faces a maximum of 75 years in prison.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was thankful that justice was served yet more needed to be done.

"However, a guilty verdict doesn't mean the persistent problem of police misconduct is solved. We'll keep working for meaningful change," Schumer said in a tweet.

In a presser after the ruling, Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said the verdict shows that they were on the right side of history.

Civil Rights activist Al Sharpton during a speech called on Congress to pass a reform bill known as the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act.

Former President Barack Obama in a statement said the verdict is a necessary step but "far from a sufficient one."

"True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day," Obama said. "Millions [of Black Americans]... fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last."