UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - At Least One Person Killed In Japan By Heavy Snowfalls - Chief Cabinet Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 11:00 AM

UPDATE - At Least One Person Killed in Japan by Heavy Snowfalls - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Heavy snowfalls that hit Japan on Wednesday morning have resulted in the death of at least one and supposedly killed two other citizens, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"According to the reports, at least one person has died as a result of snowfalls. It is also being investigated whether the deaths of two more people were caused by snowfalls. Receiving data on those injured," Matsuno told a press conference.

At least 400 domestic flights were canceled in Japan due to heavy snowfall, including 177 flights operated by the Japan Airlines and 111 flights of the All Nippon Airways, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

In addition, the bad weather caused traffic jams stretching from 14 to 30 miles in Japanese prefectures of Shiga and Kyoto and between Mie and Hyogo, Japanese news portal MBS reported. Some drivers have been reportedly stuck in the traffic jams for more than 10 hours already.

Japanese media reported earlier in the day that at least 13 people have been hospitalized after spending up to 10 hours on trains that had been blocked by heavy snowfalls between the city of Kyoto in Kyoto Prefecture and the Biwako station in Shiga Prefecture.

The Kyodo news agency reported that about 100 vehicles had been blocked on a highway near the town of Tarami in Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture.

According to the media, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways were planning to cancel over 200 flights on Wednesday, and East Japan Railway was set to suspend bullet train service between Fukushima and Shinjo.

A cold front hit Japan earlier this week, bringing heavy snowfalls and temperatures below freezing. The temperature in the town of Rikubetsu on Hokkaido Island on Wednesday morning fell to minus 26.9 degrees Celsius (-16.4 degrees Fahrenheit). The temperature in Tokyo was minus 3 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Osaka was 2 degrees Celsius below zero. Up to 88 centimeters (34 inches) of snow fell overnight in several regions.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Snow Vehicles Died Traffic Fukushima Kyoto Nagasaki Osaka Tokyo Japan Media All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th January 2023

2 hours ago
 4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

9 hours ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

11 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

11 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.