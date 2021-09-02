UPDATE - Taliban Meet With Turkish Ambassador to Qatar - Political Office Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Spokesman for the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai met with Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu, spokesman for the Qatari Taliban political office Mohammad Naeem Wardak said on Twitter.

The sides discussed the current and potential situation in Afghanistan.

The Turkish ambassador said the country will continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people. The Taliban delegation, in turn, expressed hope for building good relations with Turkey.

In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan.

The Taliban entered the Afghan capital on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace, and on August 16 announced that the war in Afghanistan was over and the form of government in the country would become clear in the near future. The only province not under their control is Panjshir, northeast of Kabul.

Late on August 30, the Pentagon announced the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the 20-year mission. The airport in Kabul, from where the evacuation of foreigners and allies was carried out, came under the full control of the Taliban.