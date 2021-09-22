UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 14 Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 14 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 14 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Fourteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (5 attacks), Latakia (4), Hama (2) and Aleppo (3) ," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 10.

Rear Adm. Kulit said that in the province of Aleppo, four shelling attacks on the positions of the Syrian government troops by illegal armed groups operating in territory controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces were recorded.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

