UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Officer Says Rogue AI Drone Simulation 'Thought Experiment,' Not Real Test

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 08:43 PM

US Air Force Officer Says Rogue AI Drone Simulation 'Thought Experiment,' Not Real Test

A simulation reportedly conducted by the US Air Force involving the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) systems to go rogue on their operators was actually a thought experiment and not a real-world test, the Royal Aeronautical Society said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) A simulation reportedly conducted by the US Air Force involving the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) systems to go rogue on their operators was actually a thought experiment and not a real-world test, the Royal Aeronautical Society said on Friday.

On Thursday, reports circulated regarding a presentation by US Air Force Colonel Tucker Hamilton at a summit held by the Royal Aeronautical Society, in which he described AI-enabled drones targeting the human operators capable of overriding the system.

"We've never run that experiment, nor would we need to in order to realise that this is a plausible outcome," Hamilton later clarified, according to an update published by the Royal Aeronautical Society.

Hamilton admits he "misspoke" during the summit presentation, now describing the rogue AI situation as a hypothetical "thought experiment" rather than a real-world US Air Force simulation event, the update said.

The US Air Force has not tested any weaponized AI systems, real or simulated, in such a manner, Hamilton said.

The hypothetical situation illustrates "real-world challenges" posed by AI-enabled capabilities and why the US Air Force is committed to the ethical development of AI technology, Hamilton said.

Related Topics

Technology Hamilton Event

Recent Stories

Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic ..

Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic dispute

14 minutes ago
 Rain likely to persist in some parts of Balochista ..

Rain likely to persist in some parts of Balochistan, south Punjab and Kashmir

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases ..

Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases last month

14 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

20 minutes ago
 Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in fi ..

Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in first Sri Lanka ODI

14 minutes ago
 Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sin ..

Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sindh sports horizon

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.