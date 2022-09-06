UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Strategist Calls For New Approach Of 'Mutual Denial' Amid Ukraine Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 08:06 PM

US Air Force Strategist Calls For New Approach of 'Mutual Denial' Amid Ukraine Conflict

US Air Force Lieutenant General Clinton Hinote argued on Tuesday that the Ukraine-Russia conflict could be instructive to the United States in demonstrating that the "mutual denial" of airspace is strategic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) US Air Force Lieutenant General Clinton Hinote argued on Tuesday that the Ukraine-Russia conflict could be instructive to the United States in demonstrating that the "mutual denial" of airspace is strategic.

"It may well be that mutual denial is good, i.e. it deters our potential adversaries from moving against our friends," Hinote, who is USAF's Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration, and Requirements, said at an Atlantic Council talk. "If that's true, we need to have a military that can achieve mutual denial ... even on the doorstep of our adversaries."

He argued that Ukraine, which had "clearly denied (Russia) air superiority," allowing it to stay in the fight, was an example, raising implications for America's NATO allies.

Hinote also noted that America's other key adversary, China, saw air, maritime, and information superiority as prerequisites for military success, arguing that mutual denial in these three domains was critical. "Our military has to be able to convincingly show Russia and China specifically that we are going to deny the things they need to be successful ... Our potential adversary never gets to the point ... where they're ready start something that we don't want to see started."

Ultimately, Hinote concluded that since the US military wanted the status quo to remain intact, it needed to ensure its capabilities reflected this, rather than pursuing its current model of extending airpower into another country and going after centers of power.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia China United States May From

Recent Stories

ZNPP Shelling Qualified as Nuclear Terrorism by UN ..

ZNPP Shelling Qualified as Nuclear Terrorism by UN Criteria - Russian Security C ..

4 minutes ago
 IAEA Mission Observes Damage at ZNPP - Report

IAEA Mission Observes Damage at ZNPP - Report

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs SPSC to individually evaluat ..

Supreme Court directs SPSC to individually evaluate applicants

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects pleas seeking normal fees fo ..

Supreme Court rejects pleas seeking normal fees for medical students

4 minutes ago
 IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediat ..

IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediately

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending case ..

Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending cases from ANF

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.