MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United States has appointed Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn as interim chargé d'affaires in Sudan to oversee the power transition in the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

"I am sending Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn to serve as Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy Khartoum during this critical juncture in Sudan's democratic transition. She brings a wealth of experience to the role and has the full weight and confidence of Washington behind her," Blinken tweeted.

Tamlyn previously served as the director of the office of the US special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, and as US ambassador to the Republic of Benin and then to the Central African Republic.

The new chargé d'affaires at the US embassy in Khartoum will remain in office until Washington appoints its ambassador in Sudan.

Sudan entered a political crisis after army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials last October. Following the coup, protesters have taken to the streets demanding civilian rule. At least 60 people have since been killed in clashes with the military authorities.

In November, Burhan and Hamdok signed a political agreement stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, and a transition of power to civilian rule at an earlier date. On January 2, Hamdok resigned due to the actions of the military, who he claimed had violated the agreements of the political deal.