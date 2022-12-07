US Approves $1.5Bln Sale of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States approved a possible $1.5 billion sale of CH-47 Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of CH-47F helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.

5 billion," the Pentagon said in a press release.

South Korea requested to purchase 18 CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the United States and other related equipment, the release said.