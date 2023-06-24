US Assesses No Incident Occurred at Wuhan Lab That May Have Caused COVID-19 Pandemic - DNI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The US intelligence community assesses that no incident occurred at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China that could have caused the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said in a newly classified report.

"Prior to the pandemic, we assess WIV scientists conducted extensive research on coronaviruses, which included animal sampling and genetic analysis," the report stated on Friday. "We continue to have no indication that the WIV's pre-pandemic research holdings included SARSCoV-2 or a close progenitor, nor any direct evidence that a specific research-related incident occurred involving WIV personnel before the pandemic that could have caused the COVID pandemic.

"

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, and almost all US intelligence agencies assess that it was not genetically engineered, the report said.