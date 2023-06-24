Open Menu

US Assesses No Incident Occurred At Wuhan Lab That May Have Caused COVID-19 Pandemic - DNI

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 05:20 AM

US Assesses No Incident Occurred at Wuhan Lab That May Have Caused COVID-19 Pandemic - DNI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The US intelligence community assesses that no incident occurred at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China that could have caused the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said in a newly classified report.

"Prior to the pandemic, we assess WIV scientists conducted extensive research on coronaviruses, which included animal sampling and genetic analysis," the report stated on Friday. "We continue to have no indication that the WIV's pre-pandemic research holdings included SARSCoV-2 or a close progenitor, nor any direct evidence that a specific research-related incident occurred involving WIV personnel before the pandemic that could have caused the COVID pandemic.

"

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, and almost all US intelligence agencies assess that it was not genetically engineered, the report said.

Related Topics

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) China Wuhan All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

5 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

5 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

6 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

6 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

6 hours ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

6 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

6 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

6 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

6 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

6 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

6 hours ago

More Stories From World