US Awards $10Mln Contract for Azerbaijan Intel, Counterterror Efforts - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

A company in the US state of Virginia has won a $10 million contract to supply equipment needed to upgrade Azerbaijan's ability to collect intelligence and fight terrorism, the Defense Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A company in the US state of Virginia has won a $10 million contract to supply equipment needed to upgrade Azerbaijan's ability to collect intelligence and fight terrorism, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"VSE Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $10,082,812 firm-fixed-price contract for the delivery of counterterrorism and intelligence equipment, and in-country training in support of the Azerbaijan Maritime Security Program for the Caspian Sea," the release said on Tuesday.

The contract is for the government of Azerbaijan under the US Foreign Military Sales program, according to the release.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov visited Washington in June, where he met with US National Security Adviser John Bolton. The two top officials discussed bilateral economic ties, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and opportunities for further diversification of gas supplies to Europe, according to Azerbaijan's foreign ministry.