US Awards General Dynamics $257Mln for 26 M10 Booker Combat Vehicles - Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) General Dynamics won a US Army contract worth more than $257 million for 26 of the newly named M10 Booker Combat Vehicles, the company said in a statement.

"General Dynamics Land Systems announced today that (it) was awarded a $257.

6 million US Army contract modification for the second phase of Low Rate Initial Production of the newly named M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, formerly known as mobile Protected Firepower," the release said on Thursday. "This latest award calls up 26 additional Booker vehicles."

On June 10, the US Army formally introduced the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) system as the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, according to stars and Stripes.

The vehicle is name after Private Robert Booker, posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in World War II, and Staff Sergeant Stevon Booker, posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.