Open Menu

US Awards General Dynamics $257Mln For 26 M10 Booker Combat Vehicles - Company

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 05:20 AM

US Awards General Dynamics $257Mln for 26 M10 Booker Combat Vehicles - Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) General Dynamics won a US Army contract worth more than $257 million for 26 of the newly named M10 Booker Combat Vehicles, the company said in a statement.

"General Dynamics Land Systems announced today that (it) was awarded a $257.

6 million US Army contract modification for the second phase of Low Rate Initial Production of the newly named M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, formerly known as mobile Protected Firepower," the release said on Thursday. "This latest award calls up 26 additional Booker vehicles."

On June 10, the US Army formally introduced the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) system as the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, according to stars and Stripes.

The vehicle is name after Private Robert Booker, posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in World War II, and Staff Sergeant Stevon Booker, posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Related Topics

Army Mobile Company Vehicles Vehicle June World War Million

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

6 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

6 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

6 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

6 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

6 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

6 hours ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

6 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

6 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

6 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

6 hours ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

6 hours ago

More Stories From World