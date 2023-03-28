UrduPoint.com

US Backs Special Tribunal On Russia 'aggression' Against Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:33 PM

US backs special tribunal on Russia 'aggression' against Ukraine

The United States has thrown its support behind calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia for the "crime of aggression" against Ukraine, an idea promoted by the European Union

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States has thrown its support behind calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia for the "crime of aggression" against Ukraine, an idea promoted by the European Union.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over war crimes and considers aggression a crime but it has no jurisdiction over Russia, which is not a party to the Hague tribunal.

A State Department spokesperson said Tuesday that the United States supported a special tribunal on the crime of aggression over Russia's February 2022 invasion of its neighbour.

"We envision such a court having significant international support -- particularly from our partners in Europe -- and ideally located in another country in Europe." Beth Van Schaack, the US ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, said that the United States wanted the court to have international personnel and resources.

"We believe an internationalized court that is rooted in Ukraine's judicial system, but that also includes international elements, will provide the clearest path to establishing a new tribunal and maximizing our chances of achieving meaningful accountability," she said in a speech Monday at the Catholic University of America.

"We are committed to working with Ukraine, and peace-loving countries around the world, to stand up, staff and resource such a tribunal in a way that will achieve comprehensive accountability for the international crimes being committed in Ukraine," she said.

It was the first time that the United States -- which has fraught relations with the International Criminal Court -- has explicitly supported a special tribunal on Ukraine.

The European Union in November floated the idea of a tribunal, which was backed in January by a vote of the European Parliament.

