US Believes Hijackers Of Panama-Flagged Tanker In Gulf Of Oman Iranian, Cannot Confirm

US Believes Hijackers of Panama-Flagged Tanker in Gulf of Oman Iranian, Cannot Confirm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The United States believes the individuals that hijacked a Panama-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman are Iranian but cannot confirm that information, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"What we can say now is that we can confirm that personnel have left the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess - this commercial vessel that was seized yesterday," Price told reporters. "We believe that these personnel were Iranian, but we're not in a position to confirm this at this time."

