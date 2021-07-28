US CDC Recommends Vaccinated People Wear Masks in High-Risk COVID Areas - Walensky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it was recommending that even vaccinated people resume wearing masks in areas showing new high transmission rates for COVID as infections from the virus surge again.

"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told a media briefing. "CDC recommends that everyone in K to 12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers staff, students and visitors."