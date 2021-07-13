UrduPoint.com
US Climate Envoy Kerry Thanks Russian Counterpart Edelgeriyev For Productive Discussion

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

US Climate Envoy Kerry Thanks Russian Counterpart Edelgeriyev for Productive Discussion

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Tuesday thanked Russian Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev for a productive discussion on climate action during an official visit to Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021)

"Thank you to my Russian counterpart Special Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev for a productive discussion on raising climate ambition, including opportunities and challenges in energy, forests, and other issues," Kerry said in a statement.

Kerry will remain in Moscow until Thursday for climate discussions, the highest level Biden administration delegation to visit Russia so far.

On Monday, Kerry met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said the US special envoy's visit was "an important and positive signal" for the relationship between Washington and Moscow and could help with "defusing tensions" and building cooperation in the areas where the two countries can find common ground.

