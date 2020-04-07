US Coalition Transfers Military Advisers' HQ in Baghdad to Iraqi Forces - Command

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US-led international coalition has handed over its Baghdad headquarters for military advisers to the Iraqi armed forces, the Iraqi national command said on Tuesday.

"The headquarters of the international coalition forces in Baghdad have been transferred [to the Iraqi military] according to the coalition's obligations," the Iraqi military said in a statement, cited by the official Iraqi news Agency.

The headquarters were occupied by French advisers, but many had left Iraq in March over coronavirus fears.

In March, representatives of the US-led international coalition said that its personnel and equipment from several Iraqi bases would be redeployed, and the number of bases decreased. However, the coalition would remain in the country at the government's invitation, and continue to advise and train local security forces.

Previously, the coalition transferred the K1 Air Base in the northern province of Kirkuk and the headquarters in the Nineveh province near the Syrian border to the Iraqi military.