US Condemns Attack In Iraq's Erbil That Killed Turkish Diplomat - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

The United States strongly condemns an armed attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil that killed at least one Turkish diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The United States strongly condemns an armed attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil that killed at least one Turkish diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's attack in Erbil, where at least one Turkish diplomat was murdered.

There can be no justification for such acts of wanton violence," Pompeo said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope for a speedy recovery of any wounded. The US reaffirms its commitment to support the government and people of Turkey and Iraq."

