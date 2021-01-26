WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Minnesota Health Department confirmed in a statement that the first case of the novel coronavirus strain found in Brazil has been transmitted in the United States.

"The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today announced that its Public Health Laboratory has found the variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known as the Brazil P.

1 variant in a specimen from a Minnesota resident with recent travel history to Brazil," the release said on Monday.