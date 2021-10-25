US 'deeply alarmed' by reports of Sudan military takeover

(@FahadShabbir)

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States said Monday it was "deeply alarmed" at reports of a military takeover in Sudan.

"The US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government," said US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

"This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration (which outlines the transition) and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people," he said, according to a statement on Twitter.