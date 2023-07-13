Open Menu

US Department Of State Believes Armenia, Azerbaijan Narrowed Differences On Peace Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 07:18 PM

US Department of State Believes Armenia, Azerbaijan Narrowed Differences on Peace Deal

The US Department of State believes that a peace pact between Armenia and Azerbaijan is "within reach" after they narrowed the number of issues that remain to be resolved, Spokesperson Matthew Miller said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The US Department of State believes that a peace pact between Armenia and Azerbaijan is "within reach" after they narrowed the number of issues that remain to be resolved, Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Miller was asked Wednesday to clarify what his Department meant by saying that "the peace is within reach," "agreement is within reach" following the June talks between the foreign ministers of the two rival nations in Arlington.

"We have meant when we say it's within reach is that they have made significant progress on a number of issues. Even in the last meeting, they narrowed the number of issues that remain unresolved," he told a news briefing.

"And so we think with a dwindling number of issues to resolve, the agreement's within reach, but that involves � that of course would involve both parties being willing to compromise," Miller added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this week to express continued US support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks and stress the need to keep up the positive momentum toward a durable peace in the South Caucasus.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region wedged in between the two countries where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in fall 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Progress Arlington Azerbaijan June 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare of ..

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare offices

7 minutes ago
 DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

7 minutes ago
 Water underscored as frontline issue for climate c ..

Water underscored as frontline issue for climate change adaptation

9 minutes ago
 Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July ..

Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July on Grid Mismanagement

9 minutes ago
 Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With Ch ..

Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With China's Wang in Jakarta - State ..

9 minutes ago
 Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to ..

Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to Tighten Migration Rules

9 minutes ago
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

23 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstri ..

US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstrike as Early as August - US Jou ..

9 minutes ago
 DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning ..

DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning drains

7 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

38 minutes ago
 53 officers of LG Board promoted

53 officers of LG Board promoted

7 minutes ago
 Biden Won Support for Swedish NATO Bid by Promisin ..

Biden Won Support for Swedish NATO Bid by Promising Erdogan $11-13Bln Credit Lin ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World