US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to Take Part in US-Russia Visa Talks - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of European and Eurasian Affairs Christopher Robinson will participate in consultations with Russia on visa issues in Vienna on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik,

"Robinson will represent the US," the source said.

Alexander Darchiev, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American affairs department, is expected to lead the Russian delegation at the Vienna meeting.