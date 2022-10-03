US Diplomat to Discuss Semiconductor Supply Chains During Trip to Europe - State Dept.

UrduPoint.com

US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will discuss the diversification of supply chains, including semiconductors, during his trip to Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany on October 3-7, the State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will discuss the diversification of supply chains, including semiconductors, during his trip to Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany on October 3-7, the State Department said on Monday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel October 3-7 to Brussels, Belgium; The Hague, Rotterdam, and Eindhoven, Netherlands; and Munich, Germany, to discuss strengthening and diversifying supply chains, especially in semiconductors, including implementation of the CHIPS Act and cooperation in the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council," the State Department said in a press release.

While in Europe, Toloui will also discuss efforts to mitigate global food insecurity, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and US-European cooperation to confront Russia amid its conflict with Ukraine, the release said.

On October 3-4, the US diplomat will meet with EU officials and Belgian industry leaders, according to the release.

In the Netherlands on October 5-6, Toloui will meet with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate as well as with leaders in industry, academia, and think tanks, the release said.

In Germany on October 7, the Assistant Secretary will meet with Bavarian State government officials and business leaders, the release added.

Earlier in September, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that Taiwan is the sole source of advanced semiconductor microchips, which poses a risk to US national security.

In August, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

