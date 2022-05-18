US Does Not Believe New Blinken-Lavrov Talks Would Be Constructive - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States does not believe talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be constructive under the current environment with respect to the Ukraine conflict, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation has not given, has not afforded us any reason to believe that a conversation at that level between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov would be constructive in the current environment," Price said during a press briefing.