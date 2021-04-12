US Envoy for Yemen Travels to Germany, Persian Gulf - State Department

US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking has started a trip to German and the Persian Gulf for talks with officials on reaching a ceasefire in Yemen, the State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking has started a trip to German and the Persian Gulf for talks with officials on reaching a ceasefire in Yemen, the State Department said on Monday.

"Lenderking has arrived in Berlin for meetings on April 12 with the German Foreign Minister in conjunction with the visit of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths," the State Department said in a statement.

The US envoy also plans to meet with representatives from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany, Kuwait, Sweden, and the EU. During the consultations, he will discuss the importance of reaching a lasting solution to the war in Yemen, including a resumption of political talks and an immediate end to the offensive in Marib.

"The group will also discuss steps the international community can take to mitigate the suffering of the Yemeni people, including additional humanitarian assistance and follow-through on past pledges," the State Department said.

On April 14, Lenderking will continue his trip in the Persian Gulf and conduct talks with senior regional government officials in coordination with Griffiths.

"His discussions will maintain the focus on joint international efforts to promote a peace agreement and efforts to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen," the statement said.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in Yemen's north and west. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.