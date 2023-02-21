UrduPoint.com

US First Lady To Visit Kenya, Namibia On Feb. 22-26 - White House

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 08:19 PM

US First Lady to Visit Kenya, Namibia on Feb. 22-26 - White House

US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Kenya and Namibia on February 22-26, a senior administration official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Kenya and Namibia on February 22-26, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

"The dates of Dr. Biden's travel are February 22 till February 26. For time, it will be pretty much split between Kenya and Namibia," the official said.

February 27 will be a travel day, when Jill Biden is going to come back to the US, the official added.

"She will specifically be going to look at the impact of drought on families and communities in the Horn of Africa, including in Kenya," the official said.

During the trip, the First Lady is planning to focus on the impact of the drought, according to the official.

In Namibia, Biden will deliver a major speech for local students, focusing on democracy, as well as social and economic aspects, he added.

Related Topics

Africa Democracy Drought Visit Split Kenya Namibia February

Recent Stories

US Congressman Cicilline to Leave Office to Lead R ..

US Congressman Cicilline to Leave Office to Lead Rhode Island Foundation - State ..

1 minute ago
 'Court Arrest Drive' meant to create political ins ..

'Court Arrest Drive' meant to create political instability, law & order situatio ..

3 minutes ago
 Zelensky says Russia 'mercilessly killing' civilia ..

Zelensky says Russia 'mercilessly killing' civilians in Kherson

5 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer vows to resolve textile sector's proble ..

SM Tanveer vows to resolve textile sector's problems

5 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup : BN Polo, Mast ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup : BN Polo, Master Paints/Newage win openers

5 minutes ago
 US Says Ready to Discuss Arms Control With Russia ..

US Says Ready to Discuss Arms Control With Russia Regardless of Other Global Dev ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.