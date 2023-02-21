US First Lady to Visit Kenya, Namibia on Feb. 22-26 - White House

US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Kenya and Namibia on February 22-26, a senior administration official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Kenya and Namibia on February 22-26, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

"The dates of Dr. Biden's travel are February 22 till February 26. For time, it will be pretty much split between Kenya and Namibia," the official said.

February 27 will be a travel day, when Jill Biden is going to come back to the US, the official added.

"She will specifically be going to look at the impact of drought on families and communities in the Horn of Africa, including in Kenya," the official said.

During the trip, the First Lady is planning to focus on the impact of the drought, according to the official.

In Namibia, Biden will deliver a major speech for local students, focusing on democracy, as well as social and economic aspects, he added.