US Forces Confirm Iranian Missile Shot Down Navy Drone - CENTCOM

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:55 PM

US Forces Confirm Iranian Missile Shot Down Navy Drone - CENTCOM

The United States' military can confirm that an Iranian missile shot down a Navy drone operating over the Strait of Hormuz, spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM) Navy Captain Bill Urban said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States' military can confirm that an Iranian missile shot down a Navy drone operating over the Strait of Hormuz, spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM) Navy Captain Bill Urban said in a statement on Thursday.

"US Central Command can confirm that a US Navy Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (or BAMS-D) ISR aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 11:35 p.m. GMT on June 19,2019," the statement said.

Reports that the drone was inside Iranian airspace when it was shot down are "false," Urban said, calling the incident "an unprovoked attack."

