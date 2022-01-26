US Has Not Made Decision to Send Significant Weapon Systems to Ukraine - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has made no decision to send significant air defense systems and weapons to Ukraine, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"(N)o decisions have been made about spending anything in terms of significant air defense systems or weapons," Kirby said on Tuesday when asked whether larger, higher-end air defense systems are being deployed to Ukraine.