US Has Not Taken Action Regarding S. Korea Unfreezing Iranian Assets - State Dept Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Biden administration has not taken action related to South Korea recently releasing Iran's frozen oil assets in the country, a senior State Department official told reporters.

Media reported earlier that South Korea released about $30 million of Iran's frozen oil assets in the country.

"We have not taken any action regarding the South Korean assets," the official said on Wednesday. "We see reports floating every now and then but we have not taken any action regarding those assets."